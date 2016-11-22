Celtics Rally to Top Timberwolves

The Timberwolves coughed up another lead and fall to Boston 99-93 at Target Center last night. Minnesota led by 10 at halftime and by 13 after 3 quarters. The Celtics used a 19-0 run in the 4th quarter to come from behind to win.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 29 points. Karl Anthony Towns had 27 points and 18 rebounds and Gorgui Dieng had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 4-9 and will play at New Orleans Wednesday night at 8:30, pregame on WJON at 8:00.