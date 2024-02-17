Cathedral Wins State Jazz Dance Team Title
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Cathedral took the First-place title in Class-A in the Jazz category at the State Dance Team competition being held at Target Center on Friday. Yellow Medicine was 2nd and Lac qui Parle-Dawson-Boyd was 3rd for Class-A
In Class 2-A, first went to Benilde -St. Margarets, 2nd to Orono and 3rd to Mound Westonka. Becker advanced to the final round in Class 2-A but did not finish in the top 3.
In Class 3-A Wayzata took first place, followed by Maple Grove, and then Eastview in 3rd.
The High Kick finals will take place on Saturday. Cathedral, Becker, Holdingford, Rocori and Sartell are all participating in the High Kick category.
