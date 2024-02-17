Cathedral Wins State Jazz Dance Team Title

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Cathedral took the First-place title in Class-A in the Jazz category at the State Dance Team competition being held at Target Center on Friday. Yellow Medicine was 2nd and Lac qui Parle-Dawson-Boyd was 3rd for Class-A

Get our free mobile app

In Class 2-A, first went to Benilde -St. Margarets, 2nd to Orono and 3rd to Mound Westonka. Becker advanced to the final round in Class 2-A but did not finish in the top 3.

In Class 3-A Wayzata took first place, followed by Maple Grove, and then Eastview in 3rd.

The High Kick finals will take place on Saturday. Cathedral, Becker, Holdingford, Rocori and Sartell are all participating in the High Kick category.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures