Cathedral hockey beat Northern Lakes 6-4 on Tuesday night in a battle of two top-20 ranked teams in Breezy Point.

Griffin Sturm and Elijah Van Heel each scored for Cathedral in the first period, which ended in a 2-2 tie. Cathedral pulled away with three second period goals, with two scored by Bo Schmidt and Van Heel adding another tally.

Van Heel, Sturm and Schmidt each finished with three points in the win, which improves Cathedral to 15-6 on the season. The Crusaders will play at Providence Academy on Thursday.

Gentry Academy beat the St. Cloud Crush 5-0 in Vadnais Heights on Tuesday.

Gentry Academy scored four second period goals to pull away for the victory and outshot the Crush 43-24 for the game.

The Crush is 8-10-2 overall and will host Brainerd on Thursday at the MAC.

Sauk Rapids-Rice beat Mora 9-2. Cullen Rock and Dominic Stucke each scored a pair of goals and Bryden Prelvitz added five assists in the win.

The Storm is 9-10-1 overall this season and will play at Fergus Falls on Thursday.

River Lakes beat Prairie Centre 5-4. The Stars overcame two one-score deficits to earn the win.

Isaac Blaschko scored a goal and added two assists, and Parker Welz, Jaiken Mackedanz and Eli Engebretson each had two-point games.

The Stars are now 8-11 on the season and will play at Becker/Big Lake on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Cathedral Crusaders beat St. Cloud 68-31. CJ Jerzak led the Crusaders with 12 points.

Cathedral will host Albany on Friday night.

Sartell 62, Moorhead 54

Albany 73, ROCORI 27

Mora 79, Sauk Rapids-Rice 40

BOYS BASKETBALL

Becker 75, St. Francis 52

Holdingford 101, Kimball 81

Paynesville 85, Eden Valley-Watkins 82

Pequot Lakes 77, Cathedral 56

Alexandria 87, Tech 51

Sartell 67, Apollo 64

Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, ROCORI 64