Upset Minded Tech Boys Soccer Ready For State Semis

Tech Boys Soccer (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

The Tech Boys Soccer team will play 2nd seeded Hill Murray Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Class AA State Tournament semifinals.  Tech was 5-7-3 when they started the section playoffs but after 4 straight playoff wins, which includes upsets over Willmar, Apollo and last week Cloquet-Esko-Carleton the Tigers are hot.

Tech Boys Soccer 2023 (photo courtesy of Dan Stoterau)
Tech head coach Dan Stoterau and players, junior Will Pearson, senior Omar Ali, senior Landon Austin and junior Arda Cihan joined me on WJON.  Stoterau says winning in the quarterfinals was surreal and it's hard to believe what they've accomplished so far.  He says he believes in these guys and they've come through.  Stoterau explains they played a tough regular season schedule which made them better.  He says the team was motivated to get better and has improved with each game.

Tech's Will Pearson (photo courtesy of Dan Stoterau)
Will Pearson scored the game-winner in the State Quarterfinal victory of Cloquet-Esko-Carleton.  He says it was great to make the game-winner and beat CEC after falling to them last season.  Pearson says he is excited about the opportunity to play at U.S. Bank Stadium.  Omar Ali says "It was the best feeling ever" in regards to advancing to the state semifinals.  He says they worked so hard starting in the summer.  Landon Austin indicated he is so proud of this team.  Arda Cihan says it was his dream to get to play at U.S. Bank Stadium and is so excited to have this opportunity.

2023 Tech Boys Soccer Roster:

NumberNamePositionYear
0Austin, Landon12
1Ramirez, Joel12
2Cihan, Arda11
3Pearson, Will11
4Gedi, Abdiwahab12
5Hashi, Musamil12
7Campina, Caleb12
8Ali, Omar12
9Yussuf, Ayub12
10Abdi, Musamil11
12Ahmed, Muhyin12
13Youssouf, Ramadan11
14Mohamed, Abdirahman12
15Mohamud, Abdiries11
16Gazdzik, Teagan12
17Mohamed, Fahat12
18Burkstrand, Henry12
20Castillo-Blumke, Caden10
21Ismail, Fathi11
23Isse, Abdul12
31Eiynck, Luke11
34Abdullahi, Abdirahaman11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan, Omar, Landon, Arda, and Will it is available below.

 

 

