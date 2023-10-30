Upset Minded Tech Boys Soccer Ready For State Semis

The Tech Boys Soccer team will play 2nd seeded Hill Murray Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Class AA State Tournament semifinals. Tech was 5-7-3 when they started the section playoffs but after 4 straight playoff wins, which includes upsets over Willmar, Apollo and last week Cloquet-Esko-Carleton the Tigers are hot.

Get our free mobile app

Tech Boys Soccer 2023 (photo courtesy of Dan Stoterau) Tech Boys Soccer 2023 (photo courtesy of Dan Stoterau) loading...

Tech head coach Dan Stoterau and players, junior Will Pearson, senior Omar Ali, senior Landon Austin and junior Arda Cihan joined me on WJON. Stoterau says winning in the quarterfinals was surreal and it's hard to believe what they've accomplished so far. He says he believes in these guys and they've come through. Stoterau explains they played a tough regular season schedule which made them better. He says the team was motivated to get better and has improved with each game.

Tech's Will Pearson (photo courtesy of Dan Stoterau) Tech's Will Pearson (photo courtesy of Dan Stoterau) loading...

Will Pearson scored the game-winner in the State Quarterfinal victory of Cloquet-Esko-Carleton. He says it was great to make the game-winner and beat CEC after falling to them last season. Pearson says he is excited about the opportunity to play at U.S. Bank Stadium. Omar Ali says "It was the best feeling ever" in regards to advancing to the state semifinals. He says they worked so hard starting in the summer. Landon Austin indicated he is so proud of this team. Arda Cihan says it was his dream to get to play at U.S. Bank Stadium and is so excited to have this opportunity.

2023 Tech Boys Soccer Roster:

Number Name Position Year 0 Austin, Landon 12 1 Ramirez, Joel 12 2 Cihan, Arda 11 3 Pearson, Will 11 4 Gedi, Abdiwahab 12 5 Hashi, Musamil 12 7 Campina, Caleb 12 8 Ali, Omar 12 9 Yussuf, Ayub 12 10 Abdi, Musamil 11 12 Ahmed, Muhyin 12 13 Youssouf, Ramadan 11 14 Mohamed, Abdirahman 12 15 Mohamud, Abdiries 11 16 Gazdzik, Teagan 12 17 Mohamed, Fahat 12 18 Burkstrand, Henry 12 20 Castillo-Blumke, Caden 10 21 Ismail, Fathi 11 23 Isse, Abdul 12 31 Eiynck, Luke 11 34 Abdullahi, Abdirahaman 11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan, Omar, Landon, Arda, and Will it is available below.