Cathedral, Becker and ROCORI Softball Heading To State Tournament

The Cathedral Crusaders, Becker Bulldogs and ROCORI Spartans are among the area softball teams who punched their ticket to the state tournament with wins in section finals on Thursday.

SECTION 6AA

Cathedral fell 8-5 to Kimball in the first of two Section 6AA championship games. Kimball sprinted to a 7-0 lead early in the game, but Cathedral battled back to cut the deficit to 7-5. Kyah Koenig led the Crusaders with a pair of hits and two runs batted in.

Cathedral bounced back to beat the Cubs 10-4 in the elimination game immediately after game one. The Crusaders' offense got to work early and ended up with 14 hits in the game. Finley Polipnick knocked in three runs for Cathedral and Keira Alexander pitched a complete game for the win on the mound.

Cathedral will play on Tuesday in Mankato. While their opponent is to be determined, first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m..

SECTION 5AAA

St. Francis 5, Becker 3

Becker 3, St. Francis 2

SECTION 8AAA

ROCORI 8, Alexandria 0

SECTION 8AAAA

Sartell 4, St. Michael-Albertville 3 (Elimination Game)

Brainerd 8, Sartell 0 (Section Championship)