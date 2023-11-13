Car/Semi Crash Near Rice Sends Driver to Hospital

RICE (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash South of Rice sent one driver to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Volvo Semi truck driven by 34-year-old Carlos Beltran of Lakeville was Eastbound on Highway 10 while a car driven by 61-year-old Patricia Moore of Rice entered the highway from 115th Street.



The two vehicles crashed in the intersection just before noon Monday.

Moore was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

