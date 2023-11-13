St. Cloud Choir Concert Set to Fill Food Shelf

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A community choir concert this Saturday is set to restock the Catholic Charities Food Shelf.

The 2023 “Come, Thou Font of Every Blessing” community concert will feature five community choirs performing at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

The community choirs scheduled to perform:

Atonement Lutheran Choir

Central Minnesota Saints

Cold Spring Area Maennerchor

Minnesota Center Chorale

St. John’s Boys’ Choir

Catholic Charities Acting Executive Director Renae Sternke says the concert will help refill the food shelf before the holidays.

There's no cost to the concert, but they can bring food items or they can make a donation as they come in the door. Through the wonders of buying through Second Harvest, we can double or sometimes triple the amount of food that we can buy (versus) what you could buy in the grocery store.

If you go:

2023 Come, Thou Font of Every Blessing community choir concert

St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud

Saturday, November 18th, 7:00 p.m.

No admission, but donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations to the Catholic Charities Food Shelf will be accepted.

