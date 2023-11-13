Nationally Recognized Minnesota Chef Opening New Restaurant

New restaurant choices are always a good thing and it's even better with this one because it's from the only Minnesota chef to be twice-named as an Outstanding Pastry Chef finalist in the James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Awards recognizes leaders in the culinary industry and are widely accepted as one of the most prestigious awards in the culinary world.

Diane Moua has worked at multiple reputable Minneapolis Restaurants over the past 20 years and now she's opening her own. The restaurant, "Diane's Place" will be an Asian bistro with Hmong inspired dishes and is set to open in Northeast Minneapolis in early 2024.

Opening my own restaurant is very meaningful to my parents, and using my American name is honoring my family’s dreams. I want Diane’s Place to reflect my heritage, and everything my parents taught me, including their work ethic, hospitality, and love of food.

Moua is the daughter of Hmong refugees. Her new restaurant looks to incorporate what she learned about the importance of food and high quality ingredients while growing up on a 120 acre farm and working with her parents and siblings. She grew up cooking alongside her parents as well.

Moua was the executive pastry chef at Spoon and Stable as well as Bellecour in Wayzata among others. Her new restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

She attended Le Cordon Bleu in Minnesota and interned under James Beard Award winning Chef Tim McKee before working at many top restaurants in Minneapolis. Her first restaurant will be located within the multi-business food building in Northeast Minneapolis. More from Bring Me the News HERE.

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022