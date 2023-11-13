Winter Lights Display Opens this Week At Minnesota Arboretum

Winter Lights Display Opens this Week At Minnesota Arboretum

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

CHASKA (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will get lit up for the holidays starting later this week.

The 7th annual Winter Lights opens on Thursday and runs nightly through December 31st.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
loading...

Signature Seasonal Events Manager Wendy Composto says they have more lights than ever before, along with some new features like a Winter Village.

We rented a few little huts for our fall display and now we've decorated them for winter.

This year, They have 14 stops on the walk:

  1. Winter Welcome Terrace

  2. Poinsettia Tree

  3. Enchanted Walkway*

  4. Apple Court*

  5. Twinkling Waterfall*

  6. Frosted Romance

  7. Tent of Lights

  8. Sparkling Cylinders

  9. S’mores Village

  10. Snowflake Escape

  11. Winter Willow*

  12. Water Lily Way

  13. Pollinator Path

  14. Winter Village

*These are fan favorites!

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
loading...

Composto says they will have special theme nights including two Family Nights.

We cap the attendance at 500 per time slot and there are two time slots just so famalies can come out and feel like the kids can explore without huge crowds.

The December 21st Family Night is sold out but there are spots still open for December 7th.

Composto says they also have two Date Nights when kids are not allowed.

You can come out and take a dance class for free.  We also have live music on those nights.  It's a nice time for adults to explore the lights without kids running around.  We love kids but it's also nice to have some adult time.

The Date Nights are November 30th and December 14th.

There is also a Photographer night on December 6th, and a New Year's Eve Party.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
loading...
Get our free mobile app

You have to buy your tickets online in advance. The cost is $10 for members and $25 for non-members. It is free for kids ages 15 and younger on most nights.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America

To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports