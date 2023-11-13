We (girlfriend and I) intended on attending the annual memorial service for the SS Edmund Fitzgerald; but because we're basically anthropomorphized sloths (one of us with a beard...guess which one!), we missed it. Disappointing, but we already know what we'll be doing next November.

Trying to not miss the annual memorial service for the SS Edmund Fitzgerald!

We traveled north of Gooseberry Falls State Park to reach Split Rock Lighthouse. It's famous for being built to curtail shipwrecks in the area. Technology that made sea travel much safer eventually caught up with the times, and Split Rock Lighthouse was retired by the U.S. Coast Guard in 1969.

It was cold and rainy while we were there. The museum offered excellent information and education about the lighthouse. A short film about the history of Split Rock Lighthouse was fascinating, yet short enough to hold this idiot's attention for its entirety.

I recommend visiting here at least once in your life. And don't you DARE enter this area of Minnesota without making a stop at Betty's Pies. My personal favorite is the Great Lakes Crunch!

