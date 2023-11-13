In football, there’s a phrase that gets used quite a bit, “he can be the hero or the zero”, and it’s usually referring to a kicker with the game on the line.

Get our free mobile app

But, let’s be honest, if kicking the ball between the uprights were that easy, more of us would be able do it.

Alexandria High School Kicker Daniel Jackson nailed a 52-yard kick on Saturday in the state playoffs in their 38-14 win over Rodgers in the 5A Quarterfinals.

“Bring Me the Sports” says that the Minnesota State High School League says it’s a playoff record, the previous record had been in place since 1996. Jackson’s kick on Saturday easily passed that record which was 43 yards.

Not only was this an extremely long kick for a high school kicker, and even some college kickers, Jackson put it through the uprights in a heavy wind.

You can hear the wind in the attached video posted on “X” by T. J. Messinger.

Daniel Jackson is a High School Junior who is obviously getting attention from college coaches, including Minnesota, North Dakota State, and reigning FCS National Champion South Dakota State according to his “X” page.

The 52-yard field goal may be a post-season record for high school kickers in Minnesota, but it’s not even Jackson’s record.

According to “Kicking World”, last year Jackson hit a 53-yard attempt in a regular season game. The website is quite familiar with Daniel, it says that he was put on the Hot Prospect List as an 8th grader.

If you do a google search of Daniel Jackson from Alexandria High School, you’ll find a newspaper article from 2020 about a then 13-year-old Daniel Jackson already garnering attention at that young age for what he was able to do as a kicker.

Daniel still has plenty of kicks in his high school career, but it seems he looks to allow this talent to take him places. Good Luck Daniel, Keep Kickin’.

SCSU Men's Basketball History in Pictures