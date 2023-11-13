Degerstrom Named Director of Stearns History Museum

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Stearns History Museum has found a new leader.

The Board of Directors has named Amy Degerstrom as the new Executive Director.

Degerstrom is familiar with the museum, serving as the Development Director and the Interim Executive Director of the museum over the past five years.

I’m excited to begin my new role as Executive Director. I look forward to supporting the good work our excellent staff and volunteers have been doing and to further engage with people in Central Minnesota and beyond.

Degerstrom received her M.A. in Art History and Museum Studies from The Ohio State University and has spent more than 20 years working in the non-profit sector.

George Rindelaub, Chair of the museum’s Board of Directors, says Degerstrom’s experience and education make her a perfect fit.

We are very excited to have Amy as our new Director. She will be bringing her vast knowledge of history museums, her energy, and her compassion to our museum in her new role. She is eager to renew acquaintances and make further connections with the Stearns County community.

Degerstrom will be responsible for the management, strategic leadership, and oversight of the museum. She began her new role on November 7th.

