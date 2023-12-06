Camper Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

DASSEL (WJON News) -- One person escaped injury after the camper they were in caught on fire.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Collinwood Township near Dassel.

When emergency crews arrived they saw a camper fully engulfed in flames.

Eighteen-year-old Xion Hines of Dassel was inside the camper when the fire started, but got out before it spread.

The owner, 34-year-old Ross Gehlen of Dassel, tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.

Hines was not hurt and Gehlen was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

The camper is a total loss.

It is believed the fire was due to an electrical issue.

