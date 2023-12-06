Interested? You Can Help Name This Creepy Minnesota Thing or “IT”

Honestly, not sure how I feel about this thing "watching over" the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis. But, there it is, and I do mean "IT" of sorts. Like the creepy clown from the movie. Or at least a version of that.

This... this "thing" needs a name. And the Midtown Global Market is taking name submissions from the public.

From Bring Me the News:

The look on this creature as "old and friendly" is a little lost on me if I'm being honest. But how would you look if you were 200 years old? So, there is that. But I do like the idea that someone or something is watching over the area. It's kind of a neat story to tell about the legend of the Northern Snow Creature. Although, it also brings up the abominable snow monster from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

So, what is this contest about? Submissions on the name are now open until 10pm this coming Sunday. You can go to this website and submit the name that you think this creature should have. The prize is a $100 to use at the Midtown Global Market.

What would you name him? Got a good one? Try it out - nothing to lose, and maybe $100 to gain.

