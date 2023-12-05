Looney Tunes! The Minnesota State Seal is Official!

It's official. The state emblems redesign commission has approved the new State seal and it looks like the Loon has won over the committee.

It's a win for loon fans. The State Emblems Redesign Commission on Tuesday morning selected the next Minnesota state seal. Ross Bruggink, the designer of S224, has been declared the winner. The commission said it's possible they might revise the seal to omit the motto in French or the state's founding year, but either way the loon is here to stay.

Comments from, "I'm happy it wasn't one of those boring star ones that looked like a Lutheran women's church guild quilting project" to "Call this the flag too and we’ll be in good shape" shows there is still a lot of opinion about the new flag and seal for Minnesota.

Steveo.1251 said "The state flag entries could learn something from this!"

Are you wondering where we stand on the new state flag after being presented the final six choices?

After 12,167 votes and 5 rounds of tabulation, the results are in and… design F29 by Brandon Hundt is the winner of our ranked-choice flag design poll with 6,542 (55.3%) final-round votes! View the full results here: fairvotemn.org/flagresults

Named “L'étoile du Nord flag” by its creator, the flag features a snowflake and a directional (north) star on a blue background, paying tribute to Minnesota’s weather, geographical position, and lakes respectively.

Ranked choice voting is a fun and easy way to select a winner among several deserving candidates! There were a lot of great designs submitted, and RCV helped a consensus choice rise to the top of the finalists list!

Thank you to everyone who cast a ballot, submitted a design, or is serving on the State Emblems Redesign Commission! If you want to submit your own feedback on flag designs, you have until noon today to make your voice heard!

We'll still have to wait for official word on the state flag.

