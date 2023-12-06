Have You Been to the Largest Christmas Store in Minnesota?

I like it when Minnesota has some claims to fame other than the cold weather. I mean seriously, we all know that when people not from Minnesota talk with someone from Minnesota you will always hear the comment about the cold weather. One person from one of the Southern states actually asked me if we ever get rid of our snow. I suppose that's all they ever hear about instead of the hot weather that we also get, because that's not news.

Anyway, Minnesota is home to one of the largest Christmas stores anywhere, and the largest store in Minnesota is located in Stillwater.

Kathe Wohlfahrt is a wonderful world of everything Christmas. If you want to find unique gifts for anyone on your list and/or yourself, this is the place to find those things.

The German themed store has ornaments, German goodies, nostalgic food and Christmas themed items, and fun Christmas decor. There are several different price points as well. There are things for as little as a few dollars up to several hundred. It all depends on what you'd like to spend and how much you'd like to have or gift a particular item.

They also have a great online catalog that you can check out on their website, but I think it's always a idea to visit the store in person. It just seems more majestic and fun to experience those types of places in person. Plus, Stillwater is such a storybook town that you might want to visit the town during the holidays anyway. It's got one of those very magical feels to it.

Any other holiday that you would like some decorations for other than Christmas are all available at Kathe Wohlfahrt throughout the year.

Hours for the shop are Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

