Buxton, Colon Lead Twins To Win In Toronto

TORONTO - The Minnesota Twins were led by Byron Buxton and Bartolo Colon in their 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night.

Minnesota opened the scoring the in the 3rd inning when Buxton drove in Brian Dozier on a bunt single. A few batters latter Jorge Polanco doubled to center and drove in Joe Mauer and Buxton.

Max Kepler and Eduardo Escobar would also drive in runs later in the contest.

Buxton led the team with three hits and two RBI's.

Both Colon and Buxton have have played vital roles in the Twins push for the playoffs. Colon is 4-1 in the month of August while Buxton is batting .315 with five home-runs and 16 RBI's. Buxton had 16 total RBI's entering the month of August.