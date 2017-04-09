Bullpen and Defense Struggle In Twins First Loss

CHICAGO - After starting 4-0 for the first time since 1987, the Minnesota Twins struggled to keep that momentum going against the White Sox, losing 6-2 Saturday afternoon.

Adalberto Mejia started his first game in a Twins uniform. Mejia only lasted 1 and 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits. He struggled to find the strike zone, only throwing 29 strikes on 51 pitches.

It didn't get much better for the Twins after their starter was pulled early. Through four games the bullpen had not given up a single run, but that all changed when relief pitcher Justin Haley entered early on.

Twins newcomer Jason Castro blasted a 2-run homer in the top of the sixth to pull Minnesota within one 3-2.

Haley gave up back-to -back home runs in the sixth inning just after the Twins had pulled wthin one.

The Twins finish their series with the White Sox today. First pitch is at 1:10.