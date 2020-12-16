Bring Back Blair Walsh? [PODCAST]

Kicker Dan Bailey has become a bit of a problem for the Vikings the last couple of weeks. The usually steady veteran has missed four field goals and three extra points in the last two weeks.

The problem is, it's already Week 15 and the crop of NFL caliber kickers has likely already been picked over by teams.

So, while Bailey might be a liability at the moment, his track record does matter and who would you want out there besides him? A Blair Walsh reunion? A kicker off of YouTube? Your neighbor's kid?

Lee and Dave talked about all this (and more!) on the podcast.