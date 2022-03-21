Blois Olson on Teachers’ Strike, State Legislature

ST. PAUL -- The Minneapolis teachers' strike is entering its third week. Political analyst Blois Olson gave us an update, saying it looks like both sides have put together what they are calling their best and final offer.

Olson also talked about what is happening this week at the Minnesota State Capitol including the latest plan for paid family and medical leave. He also gave us an update on bills pushing legalizing sports betting, recreational marijuana, and changes to the state's liquor laws.

In the election news, 2nd District Congresswoman Angie Craig is announcing a bid to run for re-election.

Olson is on the News @ Noon Show every Monday at 12:20 p.m.