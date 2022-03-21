SCSU Baseball Update – March 21st, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Saturday March 19th/Sunday March 20th)

The Huskies opened their NSIC schedule on Saturday with a doubleheader with the Augustana Vikings at Rocken Field in Sioux Falls.

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 2

The Vikings put up runs early and the Huskies were not able to answer, Tanner Brown started on the mound for the Vikings. He threw a complete game, gave up three hits, two runs, no walks and recorded ten strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carter Howell, who went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and scored a run.

JT Mix went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Jack Hines went 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Tony Lanier went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run, and Will Olson was hit twice by a pitch. Jordan Barth from Rocori High School went 1-for-2, earned a walk and scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher Riley Ahern threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and recored four strikeouts. Jack Habeck threw 1/3 of an inning in relief. Tommy Thompson closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola who went 1-for-3 with an RBI. John Nett went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Cameron Vollmer went 1-for-2 and Paul Steffensen was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Mason Primus was credited for an RBI.

SCSU HUSKIES 11 AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 2

The Huskies collected a dozen hits, including four doubles and a home run. They had great pitching performances from three Huskies arms. They put up big runs with three runs in the seventh, three in the eighth and three more in the ninth. Luke Tupy, a 6’5” freshman lefty, started on the mound for the Huskies. He threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win, giving up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Nick Brauns threw 2 1/3 innings in relief and recorded one strikeout.

Fabian Villegas closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up a pair of hits and recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Tyler Schiller, who went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Paul Steffensen really had a busy day. He went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases, was hit by pitch and scored a run. John Nett went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, had a stolen base and scored a run.

Tate Wallat went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and scored a run. Sam Riola went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 with a home run, was hit by a pitch and scored a pair of runs.

Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Max Gamm went 1-for-3 with a double, earned a walk and scored a run and Reid Conlee was hit by a pitch.

The Vikings starting pitcher Ryan Jares was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and recorded six strikeouts.

Seth Miller, who threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, gave up three hits and three runs. Thomas Bruss threw two innings in relief, gave up five hits, four runs and recorded three strikeouts.

The Vikings were led on offense by Will Olson, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Jaxon Rosencranz went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Jason Axelberg from Monticello high school went 1-for-4 with a double. Drew Dirksen went 1-for-4 and JT Mix earned two walks and he scored a run. Carter Howell and Michael Schoettmer both earned a walk.

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 6 SCSU HUSKIES 3

The Huskies got on the board early, but it wasn’t enough, as the Vikings put up two in the fourth and two more in the eighth. Caleb Saari started on the mound for the Vikings, throwing 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Caleb Kranz threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and recorded two strikeouts. Adam Diederich threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded three strikeouts. Jed Schmidt threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Vikings were led on offense by Tony Lanier, who went 2-for-4 two RBI’s and he scored a run. Will Olson went 2-for-4 for an RBI and a run scored, while Jordan Barth went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaxon Rosencranz went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. JT Mix went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Howell went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Huskies 6’11” lefty Trevor Koenig from St. Cloud Tech High School started on the mound. He threw 3 2/3 innings, gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and recorded four strikeouts.

Ethan Lanthier threw 3 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and recorded four strikeouts. Nick Brauns threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by John Nett. He went 4-for-5 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored a run. Max Gamm went 1-for-3 with a home run and Mason Primus went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

Paul Steffensen went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Sam Riola earned a walk and Tate Wallat earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES

WEDNESDAY MARCH 23rd

WINONA STATE UNIVERSITY 1:30/3:30

LOUGHREY FIELD, WINONA