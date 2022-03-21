Wild Trade Draft Pick To Chicago For Goalie Fleury

The Minnesota Wild are making a change between the pipes. The Wild will send a conditional draft pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for last year's Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury. The story was first reported by The Athletic's Michael Russo via Twitter:

The Wild will send a second-round pick to the Blackhawks that will become a first round pick if Minnesota wins two rounds in the playoffs with Fleury winning at least three games during that stretch.

Fleury's numbers are down this year on a terrible Blackhawks team, with the 37-year-old netminder allowing 2.95 goals per game with a .908 save percentage. Both numbers are worse than his career averages of 2.57 gpg and .913 save percentage.

In his career, Fleury has won 511 games (third all time) and won three Stanley Cups, also appearing in a Final with Vegas.

The Wild also traded goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Jacob Middleton.