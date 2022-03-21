Get Ready For The 1OO-Mile-Long Garage Sale This Spring

Get ready for garage sale season to be back in full force this year! Even though there's still snow on the ground, soon enough yards will be filled with your neighbor's unwanted treasures. And, if you love hitting up a good sale, you're going to want to mark your calendar for May!

That's when the 100-mile-long garage sale kicks off! You read that right--100 MILES! The garage sales span from Minnesota into Wisconsin. It's a two-day-long event that gets underway on May 7th and wraps up on May 9th.

According to the official Facebook event page, "Lake Pepin historic river towns in two states clean out their attics, garages, and basement to create the most spectacular garage sale around! Bargain hunters can start anywhere along the river road--Minnesota or Wisconsin--rain or shine."

Treasure hunters will be able to start their search anywhere along Highway 61 from Hastings, Minnesota to Winona, Minnesota, and then across the river along Highway 35 from Fountain City, Wisconsin to Prescott, Wisconsin.

Just think about the deals! Is there something you've been searching for but haven't been able to find it? I'd say the odds are definitely in your favor that if you look hard enough along the 100-mile route, the hunt could turn out to be a prosperous one!

Event organizers say there will not be an official registration for the event and they will not be providing the public with maps to lead the way, "there are too many sales for one piece of paper Let the hunt begin!"

You can find more information on their Facebook page.