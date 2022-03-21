Sheryl Crow Announces Tour Stop At The Ledge Amphitheater

WAITE PARK --- Singer, songwriter Sheryl Crow is coming to central Minnesota.

The nine-time Grammy winner will be performing at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on July 5th at 7:00 p.m.

Crow has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and her music incorporates elements of pop, rock, country, jazz and blues.

In addition to such No. 1 hits as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100,

She will be joined on stage with special guest Keb'Mo' and Southern Avenue.

Tickets go on Friday at 10:00 a.m. via ticketmaster.

Crow is the latest performer to announce they will be playing at The Ledge this year, joining Jackson Browne, Aaron Lewis, Bonnie Raitt and the Goo Goo Dolls.