Winter Season A Windy One in St. Cloud, Minnesota

UNDATED -- We may never take the title of "the Windy City" from Chicago, but we are definitely trending toward more windy days.

The National Weather Service says we just experienced a gusty winter here in St. Cloud. During the winter months, we had 29 days with at least 30 mile an hour wind gusts, breaking the old record of 22 days.

The long-term average for St. Cloud is just under nine days.

The trend toward gusty weather actually extends beyond winter, to the other seasons in recent years. In both St. Cloud and the Twin Cities, the mid-2010s marked the beginning of much gustier times, with annual 30 mile an hour gust days increasing dramatically.

The gustiest year on record at both locations was 2020 with 168 in the Twin Cities and 114 in St. Cloud.