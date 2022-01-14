Blattner Company To Hold Charity Game To Support Veterans

SARTELL -- A special hockey game will take place in Sartell Saturday.

Blattner Company employees will lace up their skates to square off against the Minnesota Warriors Veteran's hockey team at Bernick's Arena.

Christine Huston is the Director of Marketing Communications for Blattner. She says a few of their employees came up with the idea.

A player on the Blattner hockey team was also a veteran and new of the Minnesota Warriors. So we created this showcase game as a way to have a community involved effort to give back to a great organization.

This is the third annual charity game between the two teams, with all funds going to support the Minnesota Warriors hockey program.

The game starts at 6:00 p.m. with an honorary puck drop with Ms. Woman United States Sara Peterson, there will also be prizes and raffle items including SCSU gear, Wild Hockey tickets and more.

Huston says the game is a fun way to give back to the community ant support local veterans.

We certainly believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work and this is one of those opportunities. We are honored to give back to the men and women who have given us so much in their service to our country.

The game is open to the public and free to attend, however donations during the event are welcomed.

If you can't make the game it will also be livestreamed.

