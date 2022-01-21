Blattner Company Hockey Showcase Raises $24,000 for Veterans

AVON -- A charity hockey game played in Sartell last weekend was a huge success.

The third annual hockey showcase between Blattner Company and the Minnesota Warriors hockey program raised over $24,000.

All the proceeds from the game go back to support the Minnesota Warriors organization.

Minnesota Warriors helps to provide therapeutic, recreational and educational opportunity for wounded, injured or otherwise disabled veterans.

The game was played in-front of 400 fans inside Bernick's Arena on the Scheels Athletic Complex.