LEGION ROUND UP

(MONDAY)

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 5 COLD SPRING POST 455 3

The Post 254 out hit Post 455 seven to five, including two doubles, a hit batter and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Griffin Rothstein, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tavin Gorman closed it out with 3 1/3 of relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 254 offense was led by Carter Riedeman, he went 2-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 for a RBI and Owen Gales went 1-3 for a RBI. Jude Washnieksi went 2-2 with a double and he scored two runs, Brody Sabin went 1-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Tavin Gorman had a walk.

The Post 455 starting pitcher was Nolan VanLoy, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. K. Kalla threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave two hits up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 455 offense was led by Noah Olmschied went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-4 and he scored a run and Max Fredin went 1-4. Grady Richards went 1-3, Charlie Upgren was hit by a pitch, Matt Ruiz had a walk and he scored a run and Blake Kelley had a walk.

PIERZ POST 341 14 BECKER POST 193 4

The Post 341 out hit the Post 193 twelve to five, including one double, two batters hit by a pitch and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Sawyer Lochner, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Mason Athman threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 341 offense was led by Grady Young went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jaxsen Hardy went 2-2 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cam Waytashek went 2-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Ben Haberman went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Athman went 2-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Dan Litke went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Conner Hennessy went 1-1 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Link Toops had two walks and he scored two runs and Sawyer Lochner had a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run.

The Post 193 starting pitcher was Austin Rimmer, he threw one inning, gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Basgall threw three innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs and two walks.

The Post 193 offense was led by Jayson Hertzog went 2-2 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Mielke was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run.

Bennett Olmscheid was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Sawyer Gardin was credited for a RBI. Cayden Denne went 1-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Austin Rimmer had a walk.

EVW POST 381/453 7 KIMBALL POST 261 0

The Post 381/453 out hit the Post 261 five to three, including two doubles, five walks and a pair of stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Gabe Schmitt, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Bryce Newman threw three innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Post 381/453 offense was led by Eli Hernandez went 1-1 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brayden Becker was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and one walk. Blake Glenz was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base, and one walk. Carter Scheeler went 1-2 with a double and he scored a run and Max Torborg went 1-1 with a double and he scored a run. C. Meier went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Jack Maile went 1-4, Matt Heuring had two walks and Nick Becker had a walk and he scored a run.

The Post 261 starting pitcher was Noah Merten, he threw three innings, he gave up three runs and three walks. Tanner Kuseske threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts and Adrian S threw 1/3 innings, he issued a walk. Their offense was led by Noah Merten went 1-3 with a walk, Ryder Schweiters and Tanner Kuseske both went 1-3.

(TUESDAY)

COLD SPRING POST 455 7 FOLEY POST 298 5

The Post 455 out hit the Post 298 twelve to five, including a triple, two doubles and very good pitching performances. Their starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw six ininngs to earn the win. Hey ave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recored eight strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw in innings to close it out, he gave up three hirs, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 455 offense was led by Cal Heying went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Max Fredin went 3-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Nolan VanLoy went 1-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 2-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Reece Kalla went 2-4 for a RBI and Blake Kelly went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk. G/./ Brown went 1-3 and he scored a run, Charlie Upgren went 1-3 and Jake Stalboerger had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

The Post 298 starting pitcher was Noah Gapinski, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Carson Brenny threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 298 offense was led by Teddy Rasmussen, he went 2-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Noah Gapinski went 2-4 for two RBIs and Jaren Robinson went 1-2 , he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brody Kipka and Ben Larson were both hit by a pitch, Calvin Hackett was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Noah Brunn had a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL POST 277 3 WILLMAR POST 167 0

The Post 277 was out hit by Post 167 four to three, they got a gem of a game from their starting pitcher. Nolan Hemker threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four singles, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Post 277 offense was led by Nolan Hemker, he went 1-3 for a RBI and Mateo Segura was credited for a RBI. Brady Thompson went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Landon Fish went 1-2 and he scored a run. Levi Magnuson had a walk and he scored a run and Matt Schreiner had a walk.

The Post 167 starting pitcher was Reese Christianson threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Lawmer threw four innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 167 offense wsa led by Jake Ellingson, he went 1-4 and Eli Hagen went 1-3. Logan Fagerlie went 1-2 and Eli Ewert went 1-1, Aidan Paulson, Gavin Banks and Jackson Carlson all had a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 30 ST. AUGUSTA POST 1

The Post 254 out hit the St. Augusta crew twenty-two to four, including eight doubles, eight walks and eight that collected RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Owen Gales, he threw two innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lucas Weber threw two innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 254 was led by Carter Riedeman, he went 3-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, he had three walks and he scored five runs. Brody Sabin went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Payton Remer went 2-2 with two doubles for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored five runs. Caleb Guzek went 3-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Griffin Rothstein went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Owen Sales went 2-2 for a RBI, three walks and he scored two runs. Tavin Gohman went 2-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Reed Krogstad went 2-2 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Black went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Gavin Peterson went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run. Tucker Langerman went 1-2, Gavin Weber was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Caseyn Schinkle had a walk and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for St. Augusta was Nystedt, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up fifteen hits, seventeen runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hiemenz threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Heiser threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, and two walks. Kiemenz went 2-2 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run, Nystedt went 1-1 with a walk and Hunt went 1-2.

ALBANY POST 482 3 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 2

The Post 482 out hit the Post 46 five to three, including a double, three stolen bases and three walks. Their starting pitcher thew seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 482 offense was led by Hunter Boecker went 1-3 for a RBI, and Kyle Holm went 1-3 with a double. Abraham Kalthoff went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Cohen Habben went 1-3 and Griffin Roemeling went 1-2 with a walk. Hudson Linn had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, N. Davey had a walk, Tyler Fredricks scored a run and Dylan Hoffarth had a stolen base.

Their starting pitcher Post 46 starting pitcher was Connor Neu, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Post 46 offense was Led by Liam Thoma and Connor Posterick were both credited for a RBI. Ben Anderson went 2-3 with a stolen base, Nolan Sam went 1-3. Ryan Newman had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ethan Neu had a walk.

PIERZ POST 341 8 ST. CLOUD 76ERS 1

The Post 341 out hit the 76ers eleven to two, including seven earning RBIs and a pitching gem by Link Toops, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jackson Thielen threw two innings to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 341 offense was led by Grady Young, he went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Bo Woitalla went 2-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Brayden Haberman went 2-4 for and he scored a run and Dan Litke went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Thielen went 1-4 with a walk, Parker Saehr went 1-3 and Link Toops went 1-2. Sawyer Lochner had two walks and he scored a run and Connor Hennessy scored a run.

The 76ERS starting pitcher was Isaac Palmer, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and two walks. Owen Preisler went 1-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Stuber went 1-3 for a RBI. Amittai Preisler, Everett Stine, Andrew Brown and Theran Carlson all had a walk.