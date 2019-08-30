Bills Top Vikings in Final Pre-Season Game

The Vikings rested their first-teamers and many of their 2nd-teamers in their final preseason game which turned out to be a 27-23 loss at Buffalo against the Bills.

Kyle Sloter started the game at quarterback and played into the 2nd half. He threw for 163 yards and a touchdown with 1 interception. D'Angelo Henderson ran for 59 yards on 16 carries and Brandon Dillion had 5 catches for 48 yards for the Vikings.

The place kicking battle between Dan Bailey and Kaare Vedvik may had taken focus. Bailey was 2-2 on field goals including a 54-yarder while Vedvik was 1-2 on field goals including a 36-yard missed field goal.

The Vikings need to cut their roster down to 53 by Saturday. Minnesota will open the season Sunday September 8 at noon at home against Atlanta. Hear the game on WJON with the pregame at 11am.