Minnesotans Seem To Be Frustrated By Car Maintenance Costs
It seems we've reached peak stress. Those credit card bills from the holidays are starting to hit mailboxes, and to go along with all of that rising credit, Minnesotans getting normal maintenance on their vehicles seem to be growing frustrated with the associated costs. One Minnesota garage took to social media and gave their 7 things you should keep in mind when you get the garage bill.
Nate's Garage in Cannon Falls is your typical neighborhood car garage. The staff there gets the fact that when people have car issues it can cause people's stress levels to skyrocket, and sometimes there can be spillover, oftentimes unintentional, from the car owner to the person/mechanic delivering the bill.
Here are Nate's Garage's 7 things to be thinking about the next time you head to the garage and are faced with what you owe.
Many shops and mechanics will work with you on finding the most affordable parts to get the job done, but many times what's available is out of their hands.
It appears by this posting from a hometown, neighborhood garage, we have hit peak stress here in Minnesota.
Please remember to be kind to one another.
