Big Brothers Big Sisters Launch Recruitment Campaign

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has launched a campaign to recruit 100 new “bigs” by September 15th.

As a new school year starts, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has more than 120 “littles” waiting for a mentor, and the number will probably grow as classes get back in session.

Of the “littles” on the waitlist, 10 have been waiting more than 2 years to find a mentor. On average, boys wait about 10 months to find a mentor while girls wait about 7 months.

The campaign kickoff is Tuesday, August 1st, at Iron Creek Distillery in St. Cloud from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Current “bigs” and other staff will be available to answer any questions about becoming a mentor.

To learn more about the different membership options at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Minnesota, find their website by clicking here.

