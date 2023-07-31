UPDATE: Police Release Pedestrian’s Name in Sauk Rapids Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Sartell man has been booked into the Benton County Jail following a fatal car versus pedestrian crash on Friday night.
Sauk Rapids Police were called to the area of Benton Drive North and 8th Street North at around 11:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find a person who had been struck by a pickup.
Life-saving efforts were started on 47-year-old Kevin Oehmen of Sauk Rapids until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. Oehmen was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.
The driver of the car, 25-year-old Tyler Nies has been formally charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of driving while impaired.
Nies is being held on $40,000 bail without conditions or $20,000 with conditions. His next court appearance has not been scheduled.