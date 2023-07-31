ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Bus Driver’s Association has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Cloud Area School District.

If approved:

van drivers will receive a 3% pay increase in year one,

bus drivers and mechanics will get a 10% pay bump in year one,

all groups will see a wage increase of 2.25% in the second year of the contract,

hourly pay increases for new employees,

an increase in the district’s contribution to single health care insurance,

longevity pay for employees with more than three years of service.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says the contract should allow the district’s transportation department to be fully staffed on the first day of school.

We are thrilled to reach a settlement with our bus drivers before the start of the school year and hope this settlement will allow us to be fully staffed in our transportation department throughout the school year. Our efforts were certainly supported by the additional funding provided this biennium by the legislature, and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide a contract that recognizes the vital work performed by this employee group in safely transporting our students to and from school and extracurricular events throughout the year.

The St. Cloud Bus Driver’s Association represents about 19 employees. They’ll vote on the new contract on August 15th. If approved, the school board will vote on the contract on August 16th.

