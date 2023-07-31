This was announced on the first day of summer that this new Halloween attraction was coming to the Mall of America beginning the middle of September, and will run through until Halloween.

At that time we didn't know what the price of the tickets would be. We now know what the cost is, and what the theme is. It will be "Onionhead's Revenge". Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday August 1) and will range in price from approximately $35-$100. There will be different levels of the event:

ORIGINAL STORY FROM JUNE:

Do you like to be scared? Thrilled? A place where "nightmares become reality"? Then this experience is for you.

Mall of America in Bloomington announced that this year will be a different type of Halloween event than what they have been in the past. They are saying that they have teamed up with a haunted attractions company called "American Monsters" to put on a 45,000 square foot event for people who love Halloween and everything it stands for.

According to Blooloop.com:

This will include scare actors, elaborate sets and everything that someone who loves Halloween will be expecting and will not disappoint.

There will also be some refreshments that will include some "creepy cocktails and freaky foods". Great. Not sure what that means, but liquid courage might help in this situation if you are kind of a wuss like me.

The idea of this is a story driven Halloween attraction

The event will run from September 15th through Halloween, Octoer 31st.

