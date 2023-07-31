Don’t Miss This Spectacular Viewing of the Night Time Sky In August!

READY FOR A SHOW?

Who doesn't love to stare up at the nighttime sky on a cool summer's eve; a slight breeze blowing; nothing but you, a cool beverage, and millions of stars across the Milky Way.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER HAS BEGUN

That's why I thought I should tell you about the annual 'Perseid Meteor Shower' that began back on July 14th, 2023. This is one show you do not want to miss. It's going to be building towards its peak in mid-August, and hopefully, Mother Nature will cooperate for our opportunity to view some spectacular shooting stars.

PEAK DAYS OF THE METEOR SHOWER

The 'Perseid Meteor Shower' should be peaking on the evening of Friday, August 12th into the morning of Saturday, August 13th, 2024. If you love seeing shooting stars, there will be 60 to 80 meteors lighting up the nighttime sky!

I was viewing the sky on Friday night and saw a shooting star for the first time in a very long time. That's because the Perseid Meteor Shower is already underway. It started around July 14th and will continue through September 1st, 2023.

Expect enhanced activity on August 13th from 8 pm to 9:45 pm central standard time. If you are wondering why this is such an active time, Gary Boyle, known as 'The Backyard Astronomer," says that right now the earth is plowing through the dusty debris of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle that last appeared back in 1992 during its 133-year orbit around the sun. It will be returning in the year 2125.

