Bernick’s Arena Awarded Check In Kraft Hockeyville Contest

SARTELL -- Bernick's Arena was awarded their check Tuesday night after placing in a nationwide contest.

The hockey arena won $10,000 in the Kraft Hockeyville contest, a competition showcasing a communities commitment to the sport of hockey. Calumet, Michigan won the grand prize of $150,000.

A community wide celebration was held as a way to say thank you for all the support follow by the check presentation.

Cory Oberg is the Sartell Youth Hockey Association Board President and Assistant High School Coach. He says the contest really brought out the best in the community.

It's huge, not only to get the money but how our community came together and rallied and voted and showed their support for our hockey association and the kids in the Sartell community.

In April, the rink received a lead campaign gift from Scheels All Sports and is now developing plans for construction.

The money from the Kraft Hockeyville competition will go towards the estimated $2.9-million project to provide an open air concept rink to allow for year-round, multi-sport use.

Oberg says a second sheet of ice would be a great addition to the organization and the kids.

We're busting at the seems we desperately need it, and to be honest a second sheet would be catching us up, communities our size have three sheets.

The expansion is spurred by the tremendous growth the city has experience in youth hockey and athletics in general. Since Bernick's Arena opened in 2003, there has been over 5,000 youth and adults participating in hockey in Sartell.

Along with the money, the Sartell Youth Hockey Association also received $10,000 worth of equipment for the kids.