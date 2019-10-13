Bennies Swept Up By St. Olaf

The College of St. Benedict volleyball team was swept by St. Olaf on the road Saturday.

The Oles came out ahead in three very close sets: 25-22, 25-23, and 25-22.

Gabby Heying led the team with 14 kills. Hunter Weiss added 11 kills and one block, and Madison Weiss finished with nine kills, three blocks, and an ace.

The Bennies fall to 17-3, 4-2 MIAC and have dropped their last two contests. They look to get back in the win column against the 11-8 Pipers when they host Hamline University on Wednesday night.