Bennies Clobber Dubuque, And Gophers Take Care of Business

The Bennies rolled and shut out the University of Dubuque 8-0. Ava Stinnett led the way with 4 goals, including 3 in a row, Aurora Opsahl added 2 goals, and goaltender Delaney Norman recorded her first career shutout as well. Senior Corrine Brown had a record five assists for St. Ben’s as well.

In other women's hockey games from Friday.

-- The University of Minnesota took care of business on Friday downing the University of Wisconsin 5-3. The two teams both scored twice in the first period. The Gophers then took control in the second scoring two more times to go up 4-2, and then the two squads traded a goal each in the first for the final score. Abbey Murphy led the Gophers with two goals, and Lucy Morgan stopped 33 shots in the win.

--St. Cloud State University lost a close one 2-1 to the sixth-ranked University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. Avery Farrell scored the Huskies' loan goal, and JoJo Chobak made 23 saves in the loss. Next up is game two against the Bulldogs, Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

-- The Gophers edged Ohio State 5-4 Friday in a Big Ten match-up. Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and Brody Lamb got a power play goal in the third that would turn out to be the game-winner. The two teams play again tonight at 7:00 p.m.

-- St. Cloud State matched the best conference start in school history by beating the University of Nebraska-Omaha 4-1 on Friday. They remain perfect in conference play at 7-0. Omaha got out to an early 1-0 lead but the Huskies scored 4 unanswered goals to take the win. Dominic Basse made 27 saves in securing the win for SCSU. The two teams play again tonight at 7:00 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-- The Huskies fell to Northern State University 83-77. They trailed by six at halftime and were only able to play even with the Wolves in the second half, as both teams scored 42 points. SCSU was led by Luke Taylor who had 24 points and 7 rebounds. Matt Willert had 20 points for the Huskies who are now 4-3 on the year.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-- The U of M hit a season-high 13 three-pointers in taking down Kentucky 76-57. Mara Braun led the Gophers with 25 points, Grace Grocholski added 15 points, and Mallory Hayer chipped in 13. Braun extended her consecutive free throws made streak to 36 in the win. She now has the sixth-longest streak in Big Ten history.

--St. Cloud State lost to Northern State in overtime Friday, 67-59. The Huskies were able to use a 3rd quarter surge to pull out to a ten-point lead only to see the Wolves battle back and tie it in the fourth. Northern State continued their push in overtime and took the game by 8. SCSU was led in scoring by Jada Eggebrecht’s 16 points and Morgan Draheim’s 13. They will take on Minnesota State-Moorhead tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

--The St. Cloud Norsemen were edged out by the Aberdeen Wings in overtime 3-2. The Wings forced OT by scoring one goal in the third period and then got the win in the shootout 1-0. Tyler Dysart and Braden Panzer scored for St. Cloud. The two teams play again at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

-- The Granite City Lumberjacks also had overtime but they took the shootout 1-0 to get a 5-4 win over the Rochester Grizzlies. The Lumberjacks got goals from Ashton Erickson, Thomas Gerum, Sam Brennan, and Parker Comstock.

