College Students Help St. Joseph Residents Do House and Yard Work
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Some central Minnesota college students donated their time to people in their community this weekend.
The LaPlayette Bar teamed up with 40 College of St. Benedict and St. John's University students to help St. Joseph residents with various house or yard work such as cleanup and painting on Sunday afternoon.
St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz says he’s proud to see college students helping out in the community in such a big way.
