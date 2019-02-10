Bennies Beat Oles, Clinch Playoff Berth

The College of St. Benedict basketball team extended their win streak to four games and clinched a spot in the MIAC playoffs by defeating St. Olaf on the road on Saturday.

The Bennies trailed for much of the first quarter and were outscored 18-12. In the second they cut the deficit to two points, but the Oles pushed it out again.

Entering the half down 36-32, CSB needed a big third quarter. And they got it. They outscored St. Olaf 18-9 to take the lead 50-45.

In the final quarter, the Bennie kept the momentum going and extended their lead, but the Oles rallied. St. Olaf went on a 10-4 run to get within four points of St. Bens with 17 seconds left. The Oles shot a last second three pointer, but it was not enough to take down CSB. They won 74-71.

Megan Thompson led the team with 24 points. Alex Johnson scored 12. Sidney Schiffler and Maddie Schmitz each added 11.

The Bennies improve to 14-9 and 10-6 MIAC. They will travel to St. Paul on Wednesday to take on the University of St. Thomas. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.