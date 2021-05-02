Wild Win in OT, Wolves Fall in OT – Sunday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Wild rallied for a win against St. Louis in overtime, the Timberwolves fell to New Orleans in OT, and the Twins got blown out by Kansas City. Meanwhile, collegiate baseball and softball teams ended up with three sweeps and a split.

- The Wild topped the Blues 4-3 in the extra period, after coming from behind and tying the score with two goals in the third. Jonas Brodin, Kevin Fiala, Mats Zuccarello, and Nico Sturm each netted one for Minnesota. The Wild improve to 32-14-4 and will host the Golden Knights on Monday. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wolves came up short in overtime against the Pelicans, falling 140-136 and snapping a season-high four-game winning streak. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 29 points and nine rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 14 rebounds. The Timberwolves fall to 20-45 and will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

- The Twins fell to the Royals 11-3 in game two to leave the series tied up 1-1. Willians Astudillo, Nelson Cruz, and Alex Kirilloff each ran one in for Minnesota. Matt Shoemaker gave up eight hits and eight runs in just over three innings. The Twins fall to 9-16, while the Royals improve to 16-9. The teams will end the series on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The St. Cloud State University baseball team swept Northern State to extend their win streak to three games. The Huskies took game one 9-4 and game two 13-3. John Nett and Paul Steffensen both scored five runs for SCSU. The Huskies improve to 18-11 and will close out the weekend series against the Wolves on Sunday.

- The SCSU softball team topped SMSU 6-5 and 11-2 to extend their winning streak to four games. Brooke Bowlin led the way for St. Cloud State with five runs on the day. The Huskies improve to 22-12. They will travel to Sioux Falls on Sunday to face the Cougars in a doubleheader.

- The St. John's baseball team extended their win streak to 12 games with a doubleheader sweep of Hamline on Saturday. The Johnnies won 11-9 and 14-4 to improve to 24-8 overall. Max Nytrop led the way with five runs and Owen Dauk added four. SJU will close out the series against the Pipers on Sunday.

- The CSB softball team concluded their regular season with a split doubleheader against St. Thomas. The Bennies fell 4-3 in game one through 11 innings and rallied for a 3-1 win in game two. CSB finishes with an overall record of 26-6 and 18-4 MIAC. The team awaits seeding for the MIAC Tournament which kicks off on May 14th.

- It was a quiet day for prep baseball, but softball teams from central Minnesota fared quite well at the Becker Invite on Saturday.

Baseball:

Tech 5, Becker 2

Softball:

Maple Lake 3, Rocori 2

Maple Lake 12, Pequot Lakes 8

Maple Lake 6, Becker 0

Rocori 5, Pequot Lakes 1

Becker 16, 6