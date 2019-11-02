Bennies Beat Cobbers in Season Opener

The College of St. Benedict hockey team won their season and home opener against Concordia College on Friday.

Concordia struck first, netting a goal early in the first period. St. Ben's answered with two of their own to take a 2-1 lead late in the period.

After a scoreless second, the Bennies scored again in the third and sealed the 3-1 win.

Courtney Conlin, Julia Pias, and Mollie Wise each scored for CSB. Maggie Gilchrist made 28 saves and allowed one goal.