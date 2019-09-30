7 Central Minnesota High School Football Teams So Far Undefeated This Season
Section tournaments are just three weeks away for high school football players across Minnesota. It has been a fun season, and so far there are seven undefeated teams in the Central Minnesota area.
In Class 3A there are 12 undefeated teams, five coming from Central Minnesota.
- Annandale Cardinals
- Mora Mustangs
- Albany Huskies
- PierzPioneers
- New London-Spicer Wildcats
In Class 2A there are 10 undefeated teams, one from Central Minnesota.
- Staples-Motley Cardinals
In Class 1A there are 11 undefeated teams, one from Central Minnesota
- Upsala Swanville Area Patriots
You can keep up to date on all things high school football on the Minnesota State High School League website.
