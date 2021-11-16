Sartell School Board Looking Into High School Field Improvements

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is looking to make some improvements to their outdoor athletic facilities at the high school.

During Monday's school board meeting, the board approved hiring Design Tree Engineering to bring to life the overall vision for the outdoor activity space.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says when the school was built, it was assumed high school activities would eventually move out there. He says some of the initial work began this summer.

Prior to my arrival, in the June school board meeting, the board approved the allocation of some of the remaining bond dollars for improvements at the high school which include the lighting and bleachers.

Potential Phase 1 improvements include a synthetic turf field, lighting, scoreboard, bleachers and a press box.

Ridlehoover says the field improvements would not only benefit their sports teams, but all of their students.

Which a key point as we have many more days of school with physical education than we have sporting contests. Being able to utilize those spaces for a variety of needs is going to be an important point within the scope of the project.

Ridlehoover says besides the remaining bond dollars, a group of residents have also shown interest in starting up a campaign to raise additional funds for the project.

He says it's possible the board may see some initial field designs by spring with the potential of having lights and bleachers installed by the fall.

As for the current football stadium, Ridlehoover says if/when the varsity football team move their games to the high school fields, the stadium will continue to be used for athletics with Riverview and the Middle school still close by.