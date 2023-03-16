Becker Falls in Girls Basketball State Semifinals

Stewartville came from down 11 points at halftime to edge top seeded Becker 60-59 in the Class 3-A State Tournament Semifinals Thursday at Williams Arena. Becker led 38-27 at halftime but were outscored by Stewartville 33-21 in the 2nd half.

Becker was led in scoring by Danielle Nuest with 19 points and Maren Westin with 15 points. Becker falls to 26-4 on the season. The Bulldogs will play for 3rd place at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia-St. Paul Saturday at 2 p.m.