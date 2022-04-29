BCA Investigating Officer Involved Shooting Near Bowlus
BOWLUS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is in central Minnesota investigating an officer-involved shooting.
The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday near Bowlus in Morrison County.
At one point after the West Central Drug Task Force attempted a traffic stop, a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper and an Otter Tail County Deputy fired their guns, shooting and killing a man in the vehicle.
Another person in the vehicle was hurt by the gunfire.
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Get our free mobile app
The trooper involved was wearing a body camera which did capture portions of the incident.
More information is expected to be released later.