FDA Plans to Ban Menthol Cigarettes

ST PAUL -- The FDA Thursday announced a plan to ban menthol cigarettes. Gene Nicholls with Minnesotans for a Smoke-free Generation applauds the decision. He says the tobacco industry has been marketing to people of color more than a half-century.

Quite frankly it's going to begin to save lives of many many African Americans, especially who have gravitated toward menthol after years of product marketing for that community and a number of other communities.

Nicholls says that in the 1950s about 10-percent of black smokers used menthols and today it's up to about 85-percent.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.