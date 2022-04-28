Temporary Ban on Poultry Events Extended Until June

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is extending its temporary statewide ban on poultry events until June 1st.

The state and federal response to highly pathogenic avian influenza in Minnesota has been underway for more than a month since the virus was first confirmed on March 26th.

The temporary ban was enacted last month for all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then disperse.

Officials are stressing: this temporary ban only applies to events where birds congregate and does not apply to poultry products. There is no food safety concern for consumers.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.