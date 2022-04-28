Sheriff: Woman Found Dead, Man Arrested Near Brainerd

BRAINERD -- The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investing after the body of a woman was found during a welfare check.

At about 8:00 a.m. Thursday deputies responded to a welfare check on Smith Road in First Assessment. When they arrived they found the body inside a home.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Crow Wing County Jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. The Sheriff says he does not believe there is a danger to the public at this time.