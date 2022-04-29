Time for a Spring Fling? Top-10 Cities for Romance in Minnesota

Time for a Spring Fling? Top-10 Cities for Romance in Minnesota

vitapix/ThinkStock

The team at HomeSnacks.net has used real, old-fashioned science to determine which cities in Minnesota are the best for finding the love of your life. Any guess where St. Cloud finished?

The last year and a half have been tough on dating. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing have really put a hold on things. In addition to that, most dating destinations were closed to in-person gatherings for a while -- places like bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. Now, as we emerge from the pandemic, the dating game is back on.

They looked at population density (higher is better), number of single people, number of people without kids, number of places to meet (coffee shops, restaurants, bars, etc.).

Get our free mobile app

It turns out that they learned some other things about us Minnesotans; we lead the nation in the number of people married and are third from the bottom on remarrying if we do get divorced.

The 10 Best Cities For Dating In Minnesota

  1. Minneapolis
  2. Mankato
  3. Duluth
  4. Winona
  5. Roseville
  6. Burnsville
  7. Rochester
  8. Austin
  9. Moorhead
  10. Bloomington

The worst Minnesota cities for finding a date: Rosemount (#46), Blaine (#47), Andover (#48), Cottage Grove (#49), Ramsey (#50).

So how did St. Cloud do? Not too well. Saint Cloud came in at #40 in the 50-city study. You can see the full list HERE.

How has the coronavirus affected the dating scene? When you look at some of the criteria used to determine dating-friendly cities -- things like the number of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops; they've all been hit hard by COVID-19. Stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, and social distancing has had to have taken a huge toll on the dating scene.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

 

Filed Under: dating
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top